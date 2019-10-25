TDL Week 8: Thursday night football

By Patrick Deaville | October 24, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 8:27 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night, 13 high school football games will be taking place tonight, including our game of the week, Acadiana vs Sam Houston.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

5A

  • GAME OF THE WEEK: Acadiana 56, Sam Houston 35, SECOND

4A

  • DeRidder 28, Peabody 6, HALF

3A

  • Westlake 35, Iowa 6, HALF
  • Jennings 21, Lake Charles College Prep 19, HALF
  • St. Louis 21, South Beauregard 3
  • Iota 28, Pine Prairie 7, HALF

2A

  • Lake Arthur 12, Welsh 7, HALF
  • Rosepine 14, Pickering 13, HALF
  • Kinder 41, DeQuincy 14, HALF
  • Vinton 18, Oakdale 13, HALF

1A

  • Basile 28, Merryville 14, SECOND
  • Hamilton Christian 21, Elton 0, HALF
  • Oberlin 14, East Beauregard 6, SECOND

FRIDAY’S GAMES

5A

  • Barbe (5-2) at Sulphur (1-6)

4A

  • LaGrange (3-3) at Rayne (4-3)
  • Bolton (4-3) at Leesville (5-2)
  • North Vermilion (4-3) at Washington-Marion (1-6)

1A

  • Grand Lake (5-2) at Gueydan (3-4)

