TDL Week 8: Thursday night football

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night, 13 high school football games will be taking place tonight, including our game of the week, Acadiana vs Sam Houston.
- GAME OF THE WEEK: Acadiana 56, Sam Houston 35, SECOND
- DeRidder 28, Peabody 6, HALF
- Westlake 35, Iowa 6, HALF
- Jennings 21, Lake Charles College Prep 19, HALF
- St. Louis 21, South Beauregard 3
- Iota 28, Pine Prairie 7, HALF
- Lake Arthur 12, Welsh 7, HALF
- Rosepine 14, Pickering 13, HALF
- Kinder 41, DeQuincy 14, HALF
- Vinton 18, Oakdale 13, HALF
- Basile 28, Merryville 14, SECOND
- Hamilton Christian 21, Elton 0, HALF
- Oberlin 14, East Beauregard 6, SECOND
- Barbe (5-2) at Sulphur (1-6)
- LaGrange (3-3) at Rayne (4-3)
- Bolton (4-3) at Leesville (5-2)
- North Vermilion (4-3) at Washington-Marion (1-6)
- Grand Lake (5-2) at Gueydan (3-4)
To get the most information this High School football season you can download our KPLC 7Sports Game Time app.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.