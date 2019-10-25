SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 24, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 24, 2019.
Ron Cory Deville, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by flight.
Ronald James Plumber, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Shawn Patrick McNab, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Michael James Boudoin, 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of at least twenty-eight grams of cocaine but less than two hundred grams.
Jacob Walter Pope, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges).
Devonte Isiah George, 18, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court.
Calvin L Myles, 59, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jason D Salinas, 39, Florence, TX: Federal detainer.
Gigi Velcu, 37, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.
Leslie Danielle Benoit, 36, Mermentau: Theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; burglary.
Maria Ann Strahan, 43, Kinder: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Joshua Michael Blum, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense cyber stalking; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; contempt of court (6 charges).
Christopher Jerod Moore, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jarvis Chadwick Andrews, 34, Instate detainer.
Lence Adolphus Burnley, 37, Richmond, TX: Instate detainer.
Daniel Blake Norred, 29, Creole: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
Desmon Raynard Cross Jr., 19, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Terest Pete, 74, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jack Allen Watson Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Miranda Idette Darby, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; probation violation.
