The Moving Wall, traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial, coming to DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Moving Wall, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be in DeRidder during Veterans Day Weekend, according to a news release from the War Memorial Civic Center.
The Moving Wall will be located next to War Memorial Civic Center, located at 250 West 7th Street in DeRidder, and will open to the public after a brief ceremony at 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 and will remain open 24 hours a day through Nov. 11.
There are currently 58,307 names on the The Moving Wall - 887 are from Louisiana and eight are from Beauregard Parish.
The replica wall is half the size of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial and measures 253 feet in length.
There is no admission fee.
