First Alert Forecast: Rain clearing for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain sticks around for much of the afternoon with a light to moderate rainfall for southwest Louisiana. Temperatures stay chilly as well so we get a double whammy of a chill in the air combined with the rain. Good news is that rain will become more hit or miss for western portions of the viewing area as the main line of showers pushes to the east. We are still on track to see 1-3 inches of rain today as well as minor street flooding. Rain tapers off overnight, but cloud cover lingers.
We’ll start off Saturday with a low in the mid 50s and lots of clouds. We’ll see these slowly starting to clear during the afternoon, but it won’t be in time to warm us up much. Highs top out in the upper 60s during the afternoon thanks in part to cloud cover and winds out of the northwest.
Sunday expect the best day this weekend as we’ll start with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s from north to south across the area. Grab the sweatshirt and keep it handy through the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 70s. Expect much of the same for Monday! Clear skies to start with lows in the 50s! We’ll slowly warm through the afternoon with lots of sunshine topping out in the upper 70s.
Tuesday cloud cover starts to build with our next chance for rain moving into the forecast. We’ve got a 30% chance for a hit or miss shower during the day, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s as we wait for our next cold front to pass through.
Wednesday we see that cold front getting closer, keeping rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures are a bit cooler through the afternoon topping out in the low 70s due to rain and cloud cover. This chance for rain does linger into Halloween at this time. The front doesn’t clear us out until early Friday morning ushering in a cold end to the week, but a nice start to the weekend.
Take this time to think about an alternative plan for Halloween in case trick or treating does get rained out. Right now we are still several days away and this forecast can and most likely will change, but use this opportunity as a heads up for what might happen. If this scenario does play out it will at least make for a nicer weekend. The cold front moves through Thursday clearing out rain and cooling temperatures into next weekend.
Out into the tropics we are tracking tropical depression 17 in the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast cone has this system moving inland in South Central LA. The likelihood of this system making landfall is slim as tropical depression 17 will likely get absorbed by the cold front and swing off to the east. This means that the forecast for southwest Louisiana isn’t going to change as a result of the formation of this system.
