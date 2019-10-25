FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier rain later in the day ahead of a cold front; improving weekend weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast as you head out the door this morning will only include some lighter showers as the heavier rain threat arrives later in the day. Go ahead and be prepared though and don’t forget the rain gear. Already some light showers are around most of Southwest Louisiana with the roads a little wet, so drive with caution and slow down on the roads for the morning commute, although no flooding concerns are present.
Temperatures in the 60s won’t be warming up much today as the rain chances continue to rise through the morning and into the afternoon. Heavier downpours could result in some street flooding later this afternoon, no widespread flood issues appear to be an issue. Just be aware as you’re driving through the afternoon, and never drive across the flooded roadway. Severe weather is also not likely, with hardly any lightning detected in any of the rain today.
There is also tropical moisture working up the Gulf from what could become a depression later today before being absorbed by a cold front and quickly departing to the north and east of the area through Saturday. This system has a high chance of development by the National Hurricane Center but will bring no direct impacts to Southwest Louisiana other than keeping rain chances higher through the day today.
Those out at high school football games this evening should expect a sloppy night as lingering rain continues this evening. The heaviest rain will be off to the east, but rainfall totals today between 2 and 4 inches will make for muddy fields for those playing. The rain will continue to taper off after midnight with clouds early Saturday only slowing clearing by afternoon.
Behind the front, temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s tonight and will be slow to warm out of the 50s on Saturday with clouds lingering, but by afternoon a few peeks of sunshine give us a boost into the lower 60s. Sunshine will return in full force for Sunday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s warming into the 70s by afternoon.
A fantastic start to our workweek is ahead but the active storm track will send an even stronger cold front into the state by the middle of next week. There are some model disagreements on the exact arrival and exit time of the rain next week, with some showers possible as early as Tuesday, continuing Wednesday and exiting by Thursday morning. Expect a drier evening for the trick-or-treating on Thursday with a rather chilly evening as lows drop into the 40s again by the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
