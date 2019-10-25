DISNEY ON ICE COMES TO LAKE CHARLES

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fans of all things Disney, good news! Disney on Ice presents Dream Big will be coming to the Lake Charles Civic Center and tickets go on sale Tuesday October 29th.
Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes. Moana and her demigod adventure partner Maui voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Travel to the land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney & Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the Lake Area. You’ll also be tangled up with Rapunzel, travel to the frozen kindgom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa, Olaf and so much more.
The times and dates announced for Performances:
7:30PM-April 30th
7:30PM-May 1st
11:30AM & 3:30PM-May 2nd
3:30PM-May 3rd
Tickets start at just $15, and you can order tickets by phone at (337) 491-1256 or you can go online at www.disneyonice.com.
