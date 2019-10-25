CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana celebrates the lives of breast cancer survivors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In honor of breast cancer awareness month, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana invited breast cancer survivors to a special celebration.
The event included a photo booth, door prizes, and delicious treats. The room was filled with various shades of pink and plenty of laughter. Organizers said it’s important to them to celebrate the strength and courage their patients show every day.
“Whether they completed treatment, [are] going through treatment, are continuing treatment, they’re survivors, all of them," nurse practitioner Aimee Allen said. “They’re fighters, they’ve conquered a lot of physical and emotional and mental obstacles so we’re here to celebrate them.”
Organizers said while this is an inaugural event they hope to see it grow in years to come, so they can continue to celebrate breast cancer survivors.
