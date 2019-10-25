Charges against former LCPD officer dropped

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Charges have been dropped against a former Lake Charles Police Department officer, officials with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office confirm.
The misdemeanor domestic abuse charge against Logan Lee Manuel was dropped in court Thursday, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. He did have to pay court costs.
Manuel was initially arrested on several counts in April, but the grand jury had accepted only the misdemeanor domestic abuse charge.
“My client and I are thrilled with the discernment and discretion exercised by the assistant district attorney in this matter," defense attorney Adam Johnson said in a statement. "We were able to point out, very quickly, that there was zero truth or merit to the claims made by the no longer alleged, but in fact fraudulent victim in this case. The ADA acted swiftly to dismiss these charges as she should have.
“We were disappointed in the decision by the Sheriff’s Office to 'investigate’ this matter despite the fact that the complainant was an employee of the Sheriff’s Office. This is a blatant conflict of interest and leads to exactly what occurred here—blind faith in the allegations and a failure to truly search for the facts of the case. Despite this positive result, and my client’s innocence throughout, he has been the victim here. The victim of unwanted press, humiliation, attacks on his character on social media, and by the mob that simply believed a bias fraudulent and completely untruthful press release originally issued in this matter.
"We are considering all options as it relates to our client’s rights going forward and will continue to champion and fight for those that are victimized by an inherently flawed system as my client was here.”
KPLC has reached to the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office for a response.
