Boy Scouts have big plans for former YMCA building

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For nearly fifteen years the former YMCA building has sat vacant and boarded up on Kirby Street. Leaving community members to wonder what’s to come of the building. In 2017 the building was donated to the Calcasieu Area Council Boy Scouts of America.
“The vision and the concept that we have for the YMCA or the former YMCA facility is a leadership and activity center," CEO/Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts, Michael Beer said. "So, with that, we are looking for like-minded non-profits that want to rent out space.”
The Calcasieu Area Council Boy Scouts of America wants to bring together various non-profits under one roof. The project will cost roughly 8 to 10 million dollars but aims to minimize expenses in the long haul.
“We have resources and training that other non-profits may not have access to so our goal with that is how can we collaborate," he said. "Are there things we can do like personnel you know are there, we have bookkeepers that we share among agencies and so forth like that.”
Renovations could include an updated pool, a new archery range, and part of the building that may be utilized as a satellite location for a local gym.
“We also want to have a STEAM classroom; you know STEM-based but also include the arts there," he said. "Incorporate field trips and all that stuff as well and really and truly a dynamic facility here for town.”
Nearby business owners are looking forward to a change.
“I think it would be great, great for the community," business owner Todd Melton said. "Honestly for me it’s been an eyesore and again a bit of a concern with homeless people. After they boarded it up, I haven’t noticed any of that, but I think the community would definitely benefit from it."
While the community is excited about what’s to come, there’s still no clear timeline for the project.
“I mean ideally it’s as soon as possible but we’re not going to take out a loan to do it, it’s going to be done with cash so if our donors give cash then we can expedite," Beer said.
The organization said they’re doing everything they can to bring life back to the building. If you’d like to help their efforts, you can email Michael Beer at mike.beer@scouting.org or contact him at 337.436.3376.
