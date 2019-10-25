Arrest made in Reidway St. homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that occurred on Oct. 24 on Reidway Street, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum.
Brent Joseph Miller, 42, was arrested in connection with the shooting. According to Kirkum, the victim, Shawn Pardon, 34, was found at the end of a dead end road with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Pardon was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Kirkum says during the investigation they learned Pardon was attempting to take his car back from a person who took it without his permission. Pardon was allegedly able to lure the person who had his car to the end of Reidway Street.
The person allegedly showed up in Pardon’s car with Miller, who then produced a hand gun and shot Pardon, according to Kirkum.
Miller is facing a charge of second-degree murder and his bond has been set at $300,000. Det. Sgt. John Russell and Lisa Fontenot were the lead investigators.
