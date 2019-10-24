Veterans Day events planned in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor's Armed Forces Commission members Charles Dalgleish and James Dodd are making final preparations for this year's Veterans Day events in Lake Charles. Dalgleish retired as a Lt. Colonel in the Army and knows the importance of the day.
"It just reminds the public of what they do," said Dalgleish. "The sacrifices. They're away from home. They miss a lot of family functions. Most veterans can tell you a list of birthdays and anniversaries they've missed."
Dodd says the events start Nov. 2 with a concert by the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
“It’ll be a World War II theme behind it,” said Dodd. “They’re going to have a video screen playing the whole time they do the concert. They are asking that we get all World War II vets that we can to the Rosa Hart.”
The following Saturday, Nov. 9, veterans will be honored at a ceremony, followed by a free family picnic with a Kids Zone here at Veterans Park.
“These young veterans are serving 3, 4, 5, 6 deployments,” said Dalgleish. “I have a son who’s been over there six times. It’s hard on the veterans trying to come back and readjust themselves.”
Both men agree, it’s important everyone shows appreciation to their veterans.
The U.S. Army Brass Band will perform Saturday, November 2 at 7pm in Rosa Hart Theatre. Tickets are free and available at the Civic Center Box Office. The Lake Charles Veterans Day celebration is Saturday, November 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park.
