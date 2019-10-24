Two Bridge City men cited for alleged illegal crabbing in Cameron Parish

SABINE LAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration have cited two men for illegal crabbing in Cameron Parish.
A joint investigation resulted in two commercial crabbing cases on Sept. 27.
LDWF agents cited Thanh V. Nguyen, 63, of Bridge City, Texas, for taking undersized crabs. NOAA officers cited Ha Nguyen 51, also of Bridge City, for a Federal Lacey Act violation.
Authorities from both agencies were conducting patrols on Sabine Lake in September 2019, in order to crack down on illegal crabbing activities.
During the investigation, authorities learned Thanh Nguyen was taking undersized crabs in Louisiana waters. LDWF agents seized one crate of crabs and returned them back to the water alive.
Later, officers also observed a vessel being operated by Ha Nguyen traveling across Sabine Lake and stopped him. Nguyen advised that he caught all of his crabs in Louisiana waters and that he was crossing into Texas to sell them.
Nguyen was found with 211 female crabs. Crabbing for blue female crabs in Louisiana was prohibited from Sept. 9 through Oct. 13.
Taking undersized blue crabs brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Taking female crabs during a closed season with intent to sell in another state is a Lacey Act violation and carries up to $2,000 in fines.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.