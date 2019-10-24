TROPICAL UPDATE: Disturbance in the Gulf could become a tropical depression later today

GULF OF MEXICO (KPLC) - An update from the National Hurricane Center now gives the tropical disturbance in the Gulf a 50% chance of development before merging with a cold front Friday evening.
The chances it could become designated a tropical depression have increased this morning, with the classification as Invest 97L given to the system and an upgrade to tropical depression status later today or tomorrow.
The only impact the system will bring to Southwest Louisiana is increased rain chances for Friday as a plume of tropical moisture gets pulled up the coastline during the morning hours of Friday. The heaviest rain is expected during the morning through afternoon, tapering off by evening as the cold front moves through.
Heavy rainfall on Friday could lead to some flash flooding, with the forecast calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain possible through the day tomorrow.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing weather situation.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
