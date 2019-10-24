SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 23, 2019.
Brandon Joseph Lacour, 34, Lake Charles: Organized retail theft between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court.
Billy Jack Landry, 34, Sulphur: Improper display of plates; obscured windows; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Miguel Angel Trochez-Lopez, 45, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Noe Rodimiro Duarte-Lopez, 31, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Donald Corby Trout II, 38, Sulphur: Vagrancy; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Claude Carl Leblanc, 60, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Adam James Broussard, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Brandy Lea Brown, 37, Iowa: Theft under $1,000.
Mark Lee Laughlin, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court.
Anthony Dwayne Tyler II, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Loretta Lynn Joshlin, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Norma Nicole Mancuson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; identity theft; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Reginald Andre Wilson Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dave Joshua Peres, 32, Eunice: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Bryan Ray Hamilton, 30, Rayne: Instate detainer.
Jacob Samuel Bonnette, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Simon Murphy Broussard, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; headlamps out on a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Robert Cooley Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Tommy Ray McBride, 42, Monroe: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Dwayne Franklin Gerloff Jr., 36, Vernon, TX: Out of state detainer.
JD Scott Akin, 51, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; evidence of motor vehicle liability security; careless operation.
