State Fair of Louisiana opens up to the public on Oct. 24

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The State Fair of Louisiana is back in Shreveport for it’s 113th year.
The fair officially opens up to the public Thursday, Oct. 24 and lasts until Sunday, Nov. 10. Gate admission is $12 and parking is $5, but both gate admission and parking are free on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s theme is “A Gumbo of Fun” which is meant to represent all of the things families can do at the fair.
Some new attractions this year include a hyrdo flying circus, a Survivor Family Game Show and Family Feud.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 country music artist Frank Foster will hit the stage to perform. Other acts performing at the fair this year include DJ Unk, Young Joc, Baby Bash and Cupid.
The LRCA Rodeo Finals will return as well and be held inside the Hirsch Coliseum from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
This year’s specials include:
- Free Fair Days: On Wednesdays thru Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. parking and gate admission are free.
- $2 Thursdays: On October 24th, October 31st and November 7th parking, gate admission and each carnival ride are only $2.
- Discount Wednesdays: On October 30th and November 6th gate admission is $5 and carnival ride armbands are only $20.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.