Sports Person of the Week - Tavyen Grice

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - 2019 has been kind to the Sam Houston Broncos. Big Sam sits at 6-1 going into week eight for the second straight season. But, if you ask them, they wouldn’t say it’s by surprise.
"We knew this was coming. We said success was going to find us if we're doing the right thing," Sam Houston head coach Chad Paulk admitted. "It's good for the kids to see that success has seeked us out."
The Broncos are led by one of the top offenses in the area as they have averaged just over 40 points per game. While Kyle Bartley runs the show under center, do-it-all receiver Tavyen Grice has emerged as the unit’s top play maker.
"Going into the week my team has my back and I know that," Sam Houston receiver Tavyen Grice said. "I'm going to do what's best for the team and get the job done always."
"He really has taken ownership in what we can be," said Sam Houston quarterback Kyle Bartley. "He was one of the first people to see what potential we have and he's worked for it."
The senior's numbers have reflected that work. Grice has totaled 981 yards receiving so far this season with a third of those coming just last week. In Sam Houston's 66-43 win over Southside, Grice caught 17 passes for 305 yards and a score.
"It was very exciting because I had to put the team on my back," Grice recalled. "I had to get them going because we had a slow start but we had to keep pushing and keep playing together as a team to get the job done."
"He has unbelievable God-given talent and ability," said Paulk. "But, he continues to work on that craft like with what he does after the catch. That's one of the things people forget about. Tavyen does things after the catch that a lot of receivers aren't capable of doing."
With a big-time match up against Acadiana that could decide the district upcoming, Grice looks to continue his play-making ways to help the Broncos get their first-ever win over the Rams since joining 5A.
“Big time players make big time plays on the biggest stage,” said Grice.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.