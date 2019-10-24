Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge celebrates 100 years of conservation efforts

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is known as the “crown jewel” of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The refuge, managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), is 70,000 acres of coastal land fronting the Gulf of Mexico.
The Rockefellers of New York and Edward Avery McIlhenny, whose family created and produces the famous Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce, were the driving forces behind Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. Previously, McIlhenny helped develop State Wildlife Refuge in Vermilion Parish and Marsh Island Wildlife Refuge in neighboring Iberia Parish.
After helping to acquire those two refuges in the early 1910s, McIlhenny, who died in 1949, and Charles Willis Ward, another conservationist whom McIlhenny met in a Louisiana bait shop, began work to purchase 86,000 acres in western Vermilion and eastern Cameron parishes that would become Rockefeller. They bought the land for $212,500 (which translates to about $5.3 million today) through the Rockefeller Foundation in 1914.
“There were a lot of effects and it’s just taken so long to recoup from the hurricanes,” said Program Manager, Scooter Trosclair.
The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge officially celebrating 100 years of conservation not only signifies a big milestone for the area but a chapter of a book that’s still being written on revitalizing the gulf state’s wildlife.
“We’re faced with many challenges to maintain the property, which is one of our many obligations," Trosclair said. "Coastal erosion has
been a factor of losing approximately 15,000 acres.”
A factor that has garnered the attention of state and federal officials.
“The issue now is how to fund it, we’ve worked hard to increase the number of dollars available for that funding,” said Louisiana Senator, Bill Cassidy.
“It takes the congressional groups to educate and present these projects on a big picture,” said Trosclair.
However, that work hasn’t gone unnoticed in Cameron Parish. The refuge recently acquired $18-million dollars in funding to address its biggest issue in coastal erosion.
Wednesday’s celebration not only showcased the vital work ahead but also what’s currently happening at the refuge with the addition of a new research facility.
“Rockefeller refuge was described to me as an outdoor laboratory when I first came here and it still is today and we’re going to make sure all this work is expanded in the near future,” Trosclair said.
The refuge houses more than ducks and geese. Some of the common resident animals on the property include fur-bearing animals like nutria, muskrat, mink, and otter.
Research conducted at Rockefeller in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s also helped in understanding the American alligator life cycle and assisted in the removal of the species from the Endangered Species List.
Trosclair said they haven’t quite finished work on their brand new research lab, but they hope to open sometime within the next three months.
Officials want the new lab to serve as a resource for local college students.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.