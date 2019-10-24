New play area at Prien Lake Mall opens Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Finding the perfect place for play dates is now even easier with the upcoming opening of “Play at Prien Lake Mall.” The new play officially opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to a news release.
The approximately 1,290-square-foot play area has an open floor plan, creating an interactive environment for both children and parents alike.
Upon entering the play area, children will encounter a stomp tower race game where they stomp and run in place to fill their light bar before their opponents. Other elements include a lit, interactive tunnel with slide, flower cups, and dome climber.
The open concept design includes a smaller area for toddlers to safely play and build with climbable frog and lily pad, while older children can enjoy several games, including an interactive Ucreate Panel, wall-mounted interactive panels, and more.
Accessibility to the play area will be easier for parents and caretakers as well. The backless benches, with charging stations at every seat, will provide a more convenient way to access strollers.
Located in front of Dillard’s, the play area is near Kay Jewelers and Lids.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting event will be hosted from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Grand Opening event is open to the public and includes face painting, balloon artists, arts and crafts, and a balloon drop.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.