McNeese Madness kicks off basketball season for Cowboys and Cowgirls

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nothing gets someone more excited about basketball season than a little midnight madness, or in this case McNeese madness.
On Wednesday night The H&HP Complex was filled with fans trying to get their first look at the 2019-2020 Cowgirls and Cowboys.
We start with the Cowgirls. They showed off their shooting skills first in their Blue and Gold scrimmage, where senior Regan Bolton hit a pair of threes leading the Gold team to a 22 to 18 win.
Then there was a three-point contest led by JUCO transfer Shaela Gardner who hit 12. Sophomore Callie Maddox wasn’t far behind hitting 11. And Regan Bolton rounded out the group with 8.
Moving to the men now who showed off a few dunks in their scrimmage. Roydel Brown slams one down, but it wasn’t the blue team that would win. The gold pulled away handily 32 to 19.
To round out the night, what’s better than a dunk contest. We had Sha’markus Kennedy, Jalen Poyser and a Freshman that’s redshirting Collin Warren. The judges would give Poyser and Warren the same score which means sudden death.
Rules were you had to use a prop. So, Warren said coach Schroyer have a seat and you already know that won the contest. It was a fun night over at McNeese.
We are just two weeks out from both the Cowboys and Cowgirls opening up their season. Of course, The Cowgirls hit the road to SMU November 5 and the guys will travel to Western Michigan for November 6.
