McNeese heads to SFA looking first road win since 2018

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys head to Stephen F Austin this weekend in an attempt to build off a season-high 567 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, quarterback Cody Orgeron is coming off of a breakout performance after totaling 383 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last week, Coach O's son injected new life into a system that desperately needed a spark.
“I think Cody has done a good job at stepping into that leadership role and being able to lead this offense," said Cowboy offensive lineman Cutter Leftwich. "We’ve been playing well and improving every week. I think he’s doing a good job and he’s going to continue to do that.”
On the flip side, McNeese's' defense continues to show up. The unit held HBU to a season-low 30 yards rushing.
“I felt that our performance was really good. I felt like the reason why we were able to do so well is because our defense’s motto is ‘get all eleven to the ball.’ Our defense flies around pretty good," said Cowboy linebacker Justin Jackson. "Our defensive coordinator does a good job at getting us in the right positions and where we need to be. I think we were well prepared.”
SFA has just a single win on the year, but you can’t focus on their record. The Pokes know the Lumberjacks can’t be taken lightly on either side of the ball.
“They’re a younger team they do some good stuff on defense,” Leftwich said. "We just have to stick to what we do on offense and I think if we play hard we should be able to have a good offensive performance.”
“They run a lot of screens to try to get the ball to the perimeter," Jackson said. "I think we have a lot of speed on our defense so it shouldn’t be a problem.”
But as we get closer to Saturday, remember the Pokes have yet to win a game on the road this year. Jackson is confident the Pokes will break that streak this weekend in Nacogdoches.
“It really doesn’t sit in the back of our heads, but it will change this week.”
