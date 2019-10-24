Jurors now deliberating in case of man accused of attacking five women

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The trial of Eric Lafleur has gone to the jury.
The jury left the courtroom at 1:55 p.m. after listening to jury instructions, which took 35 minutes to read.
Lafleur, 42, is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery, two counts of carjacking, one count of simple robbery and one count of simple burglary. The charges stem from a three-week span in 2016, during which he allegedly attacked five women.
Lafleur’s defense attorney argued the five women who testified against Lafleur were all in some way involved with illegal drugs and that the evidence did not line up with the allegations.
Prosecutors told jurors to say no to nonsense and to stand with survivors.
