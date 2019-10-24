Globally acclaimed McNeese Alumni to hold public lecture at UL Lafayette

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Michael Ray Charles, a world-renowned contemporary artist will be holding a public lecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Charles will be presenting the public lecture on how his art confronts power dynamics, cultural hierarchies, and stereotypes. The hour-long lecture is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019 in Fletcher Hall, room 134.
He will also be working with students in the UL Lafayette’s Department of Visual Arts to collaborate on a limited-edition print at the University’s printmaking studio from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.
He will be in the studio from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Charles has a number of accomplishments such as being a consultant on the Spike Lee film, “Bamboozled.” And was among the first artists profiled in the 2001 premiere of the PBS series, “Art 21."
The American Academy in Rome, also presented Charles its 2018 - 2019 Rome Prize in Visual Arts which is one of the most significant awards a working artist can receive.
To date a number of national and international exhibitions have featured Charles’ work which explores racial stereotypes in American advertising and product packaging, on billboards, and in radio jingles and television commercials.
