Former OLOL Foundation president will serve 33 months in prison for $550k embezzlement scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former hospital fundraiser, John Paul Funes, who pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme in June, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison, a judge ruled on Thursday, Oct. 24.
In front of Judge John Degravelles, with a shaking voice, Funes apologized to the hospital he once worked for and to the families of the victims.
"The crimes and sins I committed were a result of weakness," Funes said. "I lived a culture of lies."
Funes is convicted of stealing more than $550,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation for personal use. The foundation raises money for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.
Funes made his first court appearance Wednesday, June 12, in which he waived his right to a grand jury indictment and a preliminary hearing. He pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering Thursday, June 20.
Prosecutors say Funes, 49, flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of “outbound patient transports,” and stole gift cards intended for cancer patients.
Two former LSU football players, Vadal Alexander and Rohan Davey, have found themselves indirectly tied up in the Funes saga.
Funes said he prays for the victims of his crimes every day and said his actions were "awful and senseless."
“The pain, regret, and remorse I feel is almost as hard to process as the crimes,” he said.
Funes says he's spent an hour each week in psychotherapy for the past 11 months and saw a counselor as recently as the day before his sentencing.
"I will spend the rest of my life showing these family members who I really am," Funes said.
"These wounds were self-inflicted," Funes' lawyer, Walt Green said.
Green says Funes sought out parents of cancer patients on his own to apologize to them. Two of those parents wrote Degravelles letters in support of Funes.
"This is the most difficult sentencing I've had in all my years on the bench," Degravelles said. "This was done over and over and over again over a period of six years."
"This was not a case of Robin Hood."
Funes will turn himself over to the federal prison bureau voluntarily on Dec. 2 before 2 p.m.
“This defendant blatantly violated the trust bestowed upon him by the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation and people they serve by stealing valuable resources from those who needed it most," said U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin. "This conviction and sentence should serve as a warning to those who would betray such trust. We are pleased that justice has prevailed.”
Funes will spend 33 months in jail with two years of supervised release. Degravelles also imposed a $50,000 fine in addition to the $796,000 Funes has already paid in restitution.
