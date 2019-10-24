FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun to start; clouds return with rain moving in late tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 50s aren’t quite as chilly as we started off with on our Wednesday, but a nice feel will again greet you as you head out the door this morning. Sunshine will be on the return to start our morning with our temperatures warming up through the 50s and into the 60s by mid-morning and continuing to warm up into the 70s before the noon hour. Some clouds will begin moving in during the afternoon which will keep highs out of the 80s but you’ll definitely begin to notice the humidity returning as moisture increases with the arrival of clouds later this afternoon.