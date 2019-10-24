FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun to start; clouds return with rain moving in late tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 50s aren’t quite as chilly as we started off with on our Wednesday, but a nice feel will again greet you as you head out the door this morning. Sunshine will be on the return to start our morning with our temperatures warming up through the 50s and into the 60s by mid-morning and continuing to warm up into the 70s before the noon hour. Some clouds will begin moving in during the afternoon which will keep highs out of the 80s but you’ll definitely begin to notice the humidity returning as moisture increases with the arrival of clouds later this afternoon.
Good news for those high school games that were moved up to this evening as the threat for showers will be very low at game time, despite the clouds, but rain won’t waste it’s time arriving with coastal areas getting the first rains before midnight and spreading inland overnight. This rain does have tropical origins, as an area of developing low pressure in the Bay of Campeche moves up through the northwestern Gulf by early Friday, sending rain into Southwest Louisiana closer to midnight and into the predawn hours of Friday.
Rain on Friday could be heavy at times, with the heaviest rain continuing to be a threat through the afternoon. Amounts between 2 and 4 inches will be the possible, and while no severe weather is expected, some street flooding could become an issue during times of heaviest rain, so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow and never drive over a flooded road. This tropical moisture will funnel up through Southwest Louisiana through the day ahead of a cold front that will begin to move through later in the afternoon and evening, pushing the surge of tropical moisture off to the east and bringing an end to the heavier rain threat by early evening.
Lingering showers into the predawn hours of Saturday will continue to be possible during the morning hours, but a big improvement ahead for our weekend will send sunshine back into the area by the afternoon. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper 60s. Cooler and drier air will settle in with lows Saturday night much cooler, in the upper 40s to near 50.
