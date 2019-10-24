First Alert Forecast: Rainy Friday across SWLA

As we start our morning and that commute to work we are watching for the main line of storms to approach the area from the West. Meaning those who live in western portion of the viewing area can expect the rain first starting after 6 am. This line continues to progress east disrupting the morning commute. Be sure to set that alarm a little earlier to ensure enough time to get to your destination as heavy rainfall could lead to slow moving roads. This may be a given, but grab the rain jacket, umbrella, and the rain boots! Rain is expected to stick around through the day. The heaviest of the rain is expected to move through by the afternoon hours and leave some lingering showers and storms through the commute home. After all is said and done on Friday expect 1 to 3 inches of rain. This could lead to street flooding! Turn around don’t drown! Overnight we’ll see clouds hanging around as well as a chance for rain. That does continue into Saturday morning.