First Alert Forecast: Rainy Friday across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Cloud cover continues to gradually increase across southwest Louisiana this afternoon into evening. Temperatures will slowly fall this evening and rain chances hold over until early Friday morning. All evening Football games are expected to have dry weather to start with a few coastal showers possible by the ending of the games. Coudy skies overnight keeping temperatures a little warmer only falling into the low 60s.
During the overnight hours (midnight to 6 am) we’ll see those showers and storms more hit or miss for southwest Louisiana. The best chance for showers and storms hold off until later in the morning as we get the rain associated with the cold front moving through. The main take-a-ways for the overnight hours is that we’ll have hit or miss showers and storms.
As we start our morning and that commute to work we are watching for the main line of storms to approach the area from the West. Meaning those who live in western portion of the viewing area can expect the rain first starting after 6 am. This line continues to progress east disrupting the morning commute. Be sure to set that alarm a little earlier to ensure enough time to get to your destination as heavy rainfall could lead to slow moving roads. This may be a given, but grab the rain jacket, umbrella, and the rain boots! Rain is expected to stick around through the day. The heaviest of the rain is expected to move through by the afternoon hours and leave some lingering showers and storms through the commute home. After all is said and done on Friday expect 1 to 3 inches of rain. This could lead to street flooding! Turn around don’t drown! Overnight we’ll see clouds hanging around as well as a chance for rain. That does continue into Saturday morning.
Saturday we’ll be dealing with cloud cover and rain for some in southwest Louisiana. Right now models keep the bulk of the rain to our east, but there is the possibility for rain to spread west. The cold, dry air is expected to move into southwest Louisiana during the mid-morning hours and help to usher that rain and cloud cover to the east. By the afternoon we should see decent conditions with cool and dry air funneling in. This means winds will be increased during the afternoon so hold on to your hats as breezy conditions continue through the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the low 50s to upper 40s overnight.
Sunday grab the jacket as you head out the door! It’ll be a chilly start to the day, but we will see ample sunshine! Sunday will be the nicest day this weekend as cooler fall temperatures persist through the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s again overnight. Monday expect a day pretty similar to Sunday with cooler fall temperatures and lots of sunshine! Late in the day Monday we could see cloud cover beginning to increase ahead of rain chances Tuesday.
Our next cold front is expected to move through between Tuesday and Thursday. Right now models are not in agreement on when we’ll see rain move through and end. So stay updated with the forecast as we head toward Halloween as rain could be a problem according to the latest run of the models.
Out in the tropics we are watching for development in the Bay of Campeche. This area has a 60% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The good news about this is that multiple cold fronts are forecast to move through southwest Louisiana in the coming 5 days which would help move the area to our east.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.i