Drainage in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drainage is a top concern in the Lake Area and the city of Lake Charles says it is spending more funds than ever to try to fix the problem.
“Over the last 2 to 3 budget years, we have dedicated close to over 20 million dollars for drainage improvement for the city,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Hunter says the city is taking more of a proactive approach to drainage and currently has $6 million going into drainage projects.
“We have to remember this city of 150 years old,” Hunter said. “Some of these lines we are looking in and cleaning out have not been cleaned out in decades so it is very needed. ”
Some of those funds have been allocated for CCTVs to be used to see exactly what is clogging the drains. High water pressure is used to break up debris, which is then gets vacuumed out of the drain. If items are too big, they have to be taken out by hand.
“The weirdest things we’ve found is a Ford truck grill on Ford Street," Bruce Marceaux, Engineer Inspector for the City of Lake Charles, said. "We’ve found spare tires. We’ve found rocks, storm lids, skates. If it’s on the street, then it’s in our storm drains. Everything that goes into our drains, goes into our rivers. So if it’s getting into our storm drains, it’s getting into our waterways.”
The city says they are starting in the older parts of the city, as they need the most work and work their way out from there, so by the end of 2019, they plan to have between 75,000 and 91,000 feet of drain line cleaned out across Lake Charles.
