Body of missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend Reservoir

TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, La. (KSLA) - The body of a man who disappeared on a fishing trip to Toledo Bend has been found.
Authorities spent two days searching for the Gonzales man after his boat was found drifting Tuesday near a boat ramp where his idling truck was parked.
Sheriff’s deputies and game wardens led the search for the boater, which also involved the Central Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue dive team, resources from North Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue, a DeSoto Parish dive team, assistance from Natchitoches and members of the Cajun Navy.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
