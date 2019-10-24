Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says man shot by deputy refused to put down knife

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man shot by deputies refused to put down a knife, Beauregard Parish officials said.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in reference to an incident on John Snyder Road, according to information from Chief Det. Jared Morton. The caller said that Joseph Spears had crashed his truck into a tree, then exited the vehicle making suicidal comments. Spears use a large knife to injure himself.
Morton said that when deputies arrived, Spears was on the front porch of the residence holding the homeowner at knifepoint. The deputies negotiated with Spears, getting him to release the homeowner.
“Deputies maintained communication with Spears and requested that he put down the knife and cooperate with their commands, however, he refused to do so,” Morton said.
Charge are pending against Spears, who was hospitalized because of his injuries, Morton said. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.