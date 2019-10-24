Authorities: 13-year-old girl threatens shooting at alternative school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after making a threat of a shooting at the Calcasieu Parish Alternative School and to shoot a teacher, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was notified of a possible threat around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives learned that the 13-year-old girl said during class that someone needed to come shoot up the school and threatened to shoot the teacher, Vincent said. She was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing.
School Resource Officer Cornell Guidry and Det. Greg Jordan are the lead investigators.
