Tractor-trailer runs into building at intersection of Ryan, Sallier streets

By Johnathan Manning | October 23, 2019 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:31 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A tractor-trailer has run into a building at the intersection of Sallier and Ryan streets.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

No one was injured in the wreck, said Capt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The truck’s tire got stuck in the track when the driver underestimated the turn, according to District Chief Travis Delano, with the Lake Charles Fire Department. When the driver tried to get the tire unstuck, he drove into the building.

