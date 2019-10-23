Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 8

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week seven of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: Jennings (3-4), DeRidder (5-2), Grand Lake (5-2)
Best team performance from Week 7: Jennings Bulldogs
I’ll admit it— I can’t figure this group of Bulldogs out. Jennings has some impressive performances under their belt so far this season and some poor performances against good teams. Last week vs. Iowa, may have been Jennings’ best yet considering the play of the Yellow Jackets coming in. After Iowa got off to a 7-0 advantage, Jennings turned to Trevor Etienne and company and scored 35 unanswered points. Etienne (like his brother) totaled over 200 yards this week as the sophomore scored four times as well.
