Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 8
By Brady Renard | October 23, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:42 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week seven of the regular season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 7-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

The Oberlin Tigers didn't take long to separate themselves vs. Elton. The Tigers moved the ball well through the air (180 yards) and on the ground (257 yards) once again. It was a performance we've come to expect from Oberlin this season as running backs Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman each rushed for 80 yards in the win. East Beauregard is Oberlin's next test.


2. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 6-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

The Bulldogs bounced back following their loss to Church Point in week 6 as Iota held off a Ville Platte rally to win, 13-12. The Bulldogs stopped a Bulldog two-point conversion with just over a minute to play to win the game. The win itself was needed although there are plenty of questions left about the Bulldogs. Wide receiver and kick returner Tyrone Charlot has an impressive day with a return touchdown and 80 yards receiving. Iota visits Pine Prairie this week.


3. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 6-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

The Broncos keep rising in the rankings following impressive wins. Sam Houston has been one of the most improved teams since the early portion of the season. Over the last three weeks, the team is averaging 47 points a game including a 66-point outburst over Southside a week ago. In the game quarterback, Kyle Bartley threw for six touchdowns and over 500 yards with 305 of the yards going to senior wide receiver Tayven Grice. It's the sixth straight week Grice has toppled the century mark. A huge contest with Acadiana looms large in the TDL Game of the Week.


4. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 4-3
Last Week's Ranking: NR

The Blazers looked to have returned to form last week in their come-from-behind win over St. Louis. LCCP was down 14 at the break before big passing plays fueled the Blazers' victory. In the second half, LCCP scored on plays of 54, 55, 52 and 81 yards long. Quarterback Dillion Simon was money from the pocket throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Glynn Johnson led the way in the receiving corps with 121 yards and converted receiver Jaylen Joseph picked up 121 yards on the ground. We will see if the Blazers are for real this week as LCCP hosts Jennings.


5. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 5-2
Last Week's Ranking: NR

The Barbe Bucs bounced back following their first-ever loss to Sam Houston in week six by rolling Lafayette, 40-19. Quarterback Davis Meche led the way again as the senior threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receivers Chandler Ware and Devin Bates each posted 100-yard days, while running back Tylan Ceasar added 136 yards and a score on the ground. The Bucs will travel to Sulphur this week for the schools' annual rivalry.


6. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 4-2
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

The Saints' first half vs. LCCP looked like what we've come to expect from SLC this year. St. Louis rode running back Evan Joubert to a 100-yard and three touchdown day. His performance allowed the Saints to hold a 14-point halftime lead. But evident by the team's fall and LCCP's rise, the Saints would give up the lead and fall. SLC won't be running through district undefeated and now must bounce back vs. South Beauregard this week.


7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 5-2
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

The Cats hold on to the final spot after losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2016. Leesville struggled to stop the run in the game and it allowed DeRidder to run out the clock and pull off the 24-21 win. Leesville ran only 40 plays in the game which is a far cry from the Cats' average. Despite the loss, the Cats still possess a big-play offense that will give most teams trouble although the lack of consistency on defense may be the team's downfall. The Cats will look to bounce back vs. another ball-control team in Bolton.

Next three up: Jennings (3-4), DeRidder (5-2), Grand Lake (5-2)

Best team performance from Week 7: Jennings Bulldogs

I’ll admit it— I can’t figure this group of Bulldogs out. Jennings has some impressive performances under their belt so far this season and some poor performances against good teams. Last week vs. Iowa, may have been Jennings’ best yet considering the play of the Yellow Jackets coming in. After Iowa got off to a 7-0 advantage, Jennings turned to Trevor Etienne and company and scored 35 unanswered points. Etienne (like his brother) totaled over 200 yards this week as the sophomore scored four times as well.

