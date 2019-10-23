Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 8

The Cats hold on to the final spot after losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2016. Leesville struggled to stop the run in the game and it allowed DeRidder to run out the clock and pull off the 24-21 win. Leesville ran only 40 plays in the game which is a far cry from the Cats' average. Despite the loss, the Cats still possess a big-play offense that will give most teams trouble although the lack of consistency on defense may be the team's downfall. The Cats will look to bounce back vs. another ball-control team in Bolton.