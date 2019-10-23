Texas man dies in fatal crash near Starks

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man was killed yesterday when he crashed into a log truck on Hwy 12 near Starks, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Department spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal says that State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash near the east side of the Texas state line around 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2019.
From their investigation of the accident troopers believe that a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by James Edgar Wilson, 67, of Orange, TX, was traveling east along Hwy 12 in the westbound lane.
The crash occurred when a log truck that was traveling west attempted to move out of the way of Wilson’s vehicle, steering left. But Wilson also attempted to steer back into the correct lane at the same time and hit the front of the log truck as a result.
Wilson was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology samples have been taken from both drivers for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.
