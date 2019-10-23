SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 22, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 22, 2019.
Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.
John Joseph Semien Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; property damage under $1,000.
Jackie Elaine Smelley, 23, Livingston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Anthony Dale Batiste Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Wayne Guillory, 56, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Talvin Bibbins, 28, Baton Rouge: Speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; windshields required on vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles; windows obscured; expired plates.
Joshua Wayne Grigsby, 37, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Adam Jay Ceasar Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Fourth Offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug; child endangerment; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.
Dante Rey Blakely Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Aaron Paul Alleman, 38, Sulphur: Property damage worth $1,000 and $50,000; contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Duriel Edmond Dennis, 36, St. James: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Robert Ernie Perkins Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; burglary; probation violation.
Samuel Bradley Walker, 53, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
William Timothy Lapointe, 49, Sulphur: Probation violation; domestic abuse.
Jermerro Jravone Ryan, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; child endangerment; property damage worth under $1,000.
Caleb Joseph Oquinn, 28, Sulphur: Burglary.
Jadam Ja’nae Freeman, 18, Lake Charles: Speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer.
Frances Savannah Wright, 19, Vinton: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges).
Edgar Rodrigo Sacba, 32, Longview, TX: Unlawful possession of fraudulent ID; federal detainer.
Mitchell Glen Mallett, 56, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
David Lee Pena, 45, Sulphur: Burglary; theft of a firearm (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $500; burglary.
Cesar Gamez Rivera, 27, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jose Paul Delafosse, 56, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (4 charges).
Francisco Lopez, 24, Lewisville, TX: Federal detainer.
Francisco Javier Cordero-Almestica, 24, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.