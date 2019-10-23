5-star tight end Arik Gilbert picks LSU over Alabama and Georgia

LSU's 2020 class has 22 recruits currently in it. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | October 23, 2019 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 6:43 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU landed the top tight end in the country for the class of 2020, Arik Gilbert. The Marietta, Georgia native chose the Tigers over Alabama and Georgia.

According to Rivals, Gilbert is the 11th-best prospect in the country for the 2020 class. He measures out at 6′5″, 248 pounds. Gilbert received an offer from LSU in the winter of 2018.

Gilbert’s commitment catapults LSU to No. 1 spot in Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2020. Gilbert is the fourth 5-star recruit to commit to Ed Orgeron. The class has 22 recruits currently.

Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Arik Gilbert, tight end, Georgia

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recruits

Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge

Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado

Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.

Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas

Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

