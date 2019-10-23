2020 spring priority registration dates set at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University has announced important dates for students.
Priority registration will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, for graduate students, seniors, student-athletes and veterans. Junior priority registration begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, while sophomore priority registration begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Registration opens for all students at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 13. To register, students can log in to their MyMcNeese account and click on the Banner Self-Service button to begin the registration process.
Students can go online now to view the class schedules for the spring 2020 semester at McNeese State University at www.mcneese.edu/schedule.
For more information about spring registration, contact McNeese Student Central at
337-475-5065 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5065.
