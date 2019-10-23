Game of the Week, Acadiana at Sam Houston, among seven football games moved to Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the threat of inclement weather looming for Friday night, some high schools are moving their football games to Thursday night.
Seven games have been moved to Thursday, including of our Game of the Week, Acadiana at Sam Houston. If we learn of more games being moved, we will post them here.
MOVED TO THURSDAY
· GAME OF THE WEEK: Acadiana (7-0) at Sam Houston (6-1)
· DeRidder (5-2) at Peabody (5-2)
· Welsh (1-6) at Lake Arthur (4-3)
· Rosepine (3-4) at Pickering (3-4)
· Iota (6-1) at Pine Prairie (0-7)
· Oberlin (7-0) at East Beauregard (3-4)
· DeQuincy (4-3) at Kinder (3-4)
Kinder Thursday Homecoming Schedule
- 8:30 a.m. - Court practice
- 9:30 a.m. – Pep rally at stadium (2019 baseball state championship rings will be presented)
- 10:30 a.m. - Powder Puff Game
- 11:30 a.m. - Dismissal
- 1 p.m. - Parade
- 5:30 p.m. - Tea in cafeteria (for alumni and court)
- 7 p.m. - DeQuincy at Kinder
FULL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
5A
· GAME OF THE WEEK: Acadiana (7-0) at Sam Houston (6-1)
4A
· DeRidder (5-2) at Peabody (5-2)
3A
· South Beauregard (2-5) at St. Louis (4-2)
· Iota (6-1) at Pine Prairie (0-7)
2A
· Welsh (1-6) at Lake Arthur (4-3)
· Rosepine (3-4) at Pickering (3-4)
· DeQuincy (4-3) at Kinder (3-4)
1A
. Basile (4-3) at Merryville (2-5)
· Elton (0-7) at Hamilton Christian (3-3) @ WASHINGTON-MARION
· Oberlin (7-0) at East Beauregard (3-4)
FRIDAY
5A
· Barbe (5-2) at Sulphur (1-6)
4A
· LaGrange (3-3) at Rayne (4-3)
· Bolton (4-3) at Leesville (5-2)
· North Vermilion (4-3) at Washington-Marion (1-6)
3A
· Iowa (4-3) at Westlake (2-4)
· Jennings (3-4) at LCCP (4-3)
2A
· Oakdale (3-3) at Vinton (3-3)
1A
· Grand Lake (5-2) at Gueydan (3-4)
