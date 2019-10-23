Rapides grand jury indicts Elizabeth woman for first-degree murder

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has returned a true bill and indicted Kristina Hoffpauir, 31, of Elizabeth, on a charge of first-degree murder for the August 2019, death of Sherwood Doyle, 81. Doyle was found dead at a home on Chester West Road in Elizabeth. The two were acquaintances.
The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for Hoffpauir. Her bond has also been increased to $1 million.
Last month, Hoffpauir's public defender, James Word, filed a motion to have a judge approve the appointment of a sanity commission to examine her. Word wrote in his motion that Hoffpauir's parents said she is paranoid schizophrenic.
The jail's warden told the court at a hearing that Hoffpauir's condition has not improved in the jail and she has been placed on suicide watch. Another staffer said she doesn't take her medicine and hallucinates. But, Judge Greg Beard denied the motion because he felt there wasn't enough evidence.
Hoffpauir faces life in prison if convicted.
