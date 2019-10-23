McNeese, SFA coaches reflect on shared history ahead of Saturday’s matchup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The college coaching fraternity is special and Saturday’s game between McNeese and SFA will highlight that. Both head coaches, Sterlin Gilbert and Colby Carthel, are both in their first year leading new programs with a history that spans nearly two decades.
“Our relationship goes back to college we both played at Angelo State," said Gilbert, "and obviously we both got into coaching and both of our careers have taken the direction that they’ve gone.”
“He’s a West Texas boy from San Angelo and he was a freshman when I was a senior at Angelo State. We’ve been teasing back and forth that this is the ‘Ram Bowl’," Carthel said. "We’re going to call our old coaches and see if they want to come out and catch the game. May call Coach Hess and see if we can get him back out here, he’s a Ram himself. It’ll be fun.”
Though the Lumberjacks come in at 1-6, don't let their record fool you. The team has been able to hold their own in Southland games including beating Lamar in Beaumont and taking ACU to overtime.
“Obviously, we’re aware of Stephen F. and what they’ve done throughout the season and what they’ve done in the conference especially with what they were able to do Saturday against Abilene," Gilbert admitted. "We know the kind of football team they are and how they’ve been able to go be in every ball game especially right here in conference with everybody that they’ve played.”
If the Cowboys want to keep their playoff hopes alive this game, like each one down the stretch, is a must-win. If they’re able to come out on top it’ll be their first time doing so away from Lake Charles since week two of last season.
