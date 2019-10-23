LEGAL CORNER: Can I file for wrongful termination if I retired before filing?

In May 1992, the Board voted not to renew Smith’s contract as principal. The Board advertised the position in the local paper. It was not until August 1992 that the Superintendent of the Evangeline Parish Schools, Larry Broussard, verbally notified Smith that his contract had not been renewed. Smith was never given written notice [95-284 La.App. 3 Cir. 2] of the non-renewal of his contract. He did not ask for and was not given any reason for the decision not to renew his contract. The Board offered Smith a job as a teacher at Ville Platte High School at the regular teacher’s salary rather than at the higher principal’s salary. By a letter dated August 17, 1992, Smith resigned “as a teacher at Ville Platte High School....” He applied for retirement benefits on the same day. The Board, at its regular meeting of August 19, 1992, accepted Smith’s resignation as principal. The Board notified Smith of its acceptance by letter dated September 3, 1992. On May 13, 1993, Smith filed this suit against the Board and its insurer alleging that he was wrongfully terminated from his position as principal of the Mamou Upper Elementary School. He alleged that the Board was required by La.R.S. 17:444(B)(4)(c)(iv) to give him written notice of its reason for not renewing his contract. He further alleges that the contract itself required that he be given written notice of the decision not to renew at least 60 days before June 30, 1992. He prayed for reinstatement with back pay and damages in the amount he lost by not being able to participate in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan available to participants in the Louisiana Teachers’ Retirement System. After a trial on the merits, the district court judge rendered judgment in favor of the Board dismissing the plaintiff’s action at his cost.