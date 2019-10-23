Lake Charles Police searching for females accused of stealing iPhones from Walmart

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for two female suspects who are accused of stealing several iPhones from a Walmart, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police.
Kirkum said at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 two unknown females entered Walmart on Highway 171. They are accused of taking four iPhones from a display case and leaving the store without paying.
The total value of the phones that were taken is over $2,000.
If you have any information that will help identify the suspects Kirkum asks that you call Lt. Todd Chaddick at 337-491-1324.
