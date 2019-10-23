Lafleur trial may wrap up Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The state is expected to wrap up its case in the morning as the trial of Eric Lafleur continues in State District Court.
Three women were allegedly raped, two others allegedly attacked by Lafleur but managed to getaway. The crime spree, as prosecutors call it, took place between August 27 and September 14th, 2016.
As the trial continues jurors heard a video statement from Lafleur who prosecutors say is a serial rapist.
Lafleur allegedly told police two of the accusers were prostitutes including a 17-year-old he said was pimped out by her mother. No evidence was presented to suggest either accuser is a prostitute.
In the video, the officer tells Lafleur the 17-year-old says he raped her, but he denies it repeatedly.
Then, he repeatedly denies raping another woman-- but finally admits to having sex with her that he says was consensual.
There was also testimony from a police detective who explained they investigated circumstances as to why one woman, who was carjacked, gave Lafleur a ride.
LCPD Detective Willie Fontenot told jurors, "People don't just give strangers a ride these days."
Fontenot explained they needed to make sure there wasn't something else going on.
Fontenot concluded the woman gave Lafleur a ride from a store because she felt sorry for him and was trying to help him because he said he had recently been released from jail.
The woman testified she was hesitant to give Lafleur a ride but did so after he persisted.
Lafleur is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery, two counts of carjacking, one count of simple robbery and one count of simple burglary.
The trial picks up at 9:30 in the morning before Judge Robert Wyatt.
