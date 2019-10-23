Kiwanis Lake Charles Coats for Kids

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles is collecting new and gently used Coats for Kids at area schools and businesses. Coats of all sizes and styles will be accepted and cleaned by AAA Cleaners. Drop off locations are
AAA Drive In Cleaners - 622 Prien Lake Road and 2713 Country Club Road
Laundry World - 2712 Lake Street
Crying Eagle Brewery - 1165 East McNeese Street
Tad’s Louisiana Cooking - 3624 Ryan Street
Richard’s Law Firm - Capital One Tower
Sassy Oil and Vinegar - The Seed Center at McNeese 4310 Ryan Street
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Family Life Center - 3939 Kingston Street
CHRISTUS Louisiana Athletic Club - 4429 Nelson Road
Gigi’s Downtown - 709 Ryan Street
LC Fitness - 4324 Lake Street
McNeese New Ranch - 4205 Ryan Street
Calcasieu Parish Central Library - 301 West Claude Street
High Schools - Barbe, LaGrange, Washington Marion, St. Louis, Sulphur, Iowa, Grand Lake
Middle Schools - S.J. Welsh, Oak Park
Elementary Schools - Moss Bluff, Prien Lake, Dolby, St. John’s, Henry Heights, Episcopal Day School, Immaculate Conception, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, St. Margaret’s
To find out more call 474-1622.
