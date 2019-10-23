Kiwanis Lake Charles Coats for Kids

October 23, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 2:24 PM

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles is collecting new and gently used Coats for Kids at area schools and businesses. Coats of all sizes and styles will be accepted and cleaned by AAA Cleaners. Drop off locations are

AAA Drive In Cleaners - 622 Prien Lake Road and 2713 Country Club Road

Laundry World - 2712 Lake Street

Crying Eagle Brewery - 1165 East McNeese Street

Tad’s Louisiana Cooking - 3624 Ryan Street

Richard’s Law Firm - Capital One Tower

Sassy Oil and Vinegar - The Seed Center at McNeese 4310 Ryan Street

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Family Life Center - 3939 Kingston Street

CHRISTUS Louisiana Athletic Club - 4429 Nelson Road

Gigi’s Downtown - 709 Ryan Street

LC Fitness - 4324 Lake Street

McNeese New Ranch - 4205 Ryan Street

Calcasieu Parish Central Library - 301 West Claude Street

High Schools - Barbe, LaGrange, Washington Marion, St. Louis, Sulphur, Iowa, Grand Lake

Middle Schools - S.J. Welsh, Oak Park

Elementary Schools - Moss Bluff, Prien Lake, Dolby, St. John’s, Henry Heights, Episcopal Day School, Immaculate Conception, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, St. Margaret’s

To find out more call 474-1622.

