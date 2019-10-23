Jennings police ask for help finding 59-year-old woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing woman.
There is a welfare concern for the safety of Sable Broussard, 59, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.
Broussard drives a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR. She was last seen around 2 p.m. today, wearing a purple, black, and gray jogging suit and a black wrap on her head.
Jennings police ask anyone who sees the vehicle or Broussard to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.
