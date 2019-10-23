Jennings police ask for help finding 59-year-old woman

The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing woman. There is a welfare concern for the safety of Sable Broussard, 59, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. (Source: Department of Transportation)
October 23, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:35 PM

Broussard drives a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR. She was last seen around 2 p.m. today, wearing a purple, black, and gray jogging suit and a black wrap on her head.

Jennings police ask anyone who sees the vehicle or Broussard to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.

Posted by Jennings Police Department on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

