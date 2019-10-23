First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through Friday

Friday morning lows fall into the low 60s to start the day. You’ll need the rain jacket and boots as you head out the door as rain is going to continue from the overnight hours. The timing of our next cold front is becoming more solidified looking like it moves through southwest Louisiana during the main part of the day. We should expect to start seeing heavy showers and storms around 9 am that push from west to east across the area. This also looks like a slow moving system as of now with rain lingering through much of the day. This timing could change as we are still a few days out. The main take a ways with this system are expect rain Friday between 1-3″ is possible with locally heavier amount possible. The weather prediction center has us in a slight chance for excessive rain fall on Friday. This could lead to street flooding: Turn around don’t drown! Overnight, rain chances begin to taper off as cloud cover lingers. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s early Saturday morning.