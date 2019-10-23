First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 70s with winds out of the east/southeast. We’re seeing ample sunshine which has helped that temperature to climb. Winds are helping to increase the dewpoint overnight limiting how cold we get. Thursday morning lows fall into the mid 50s.
Thursday you may still need a light jacket to start the morning, but with lots of sunshine we’ll see temperatures climb into the upper 70s near 80 during the afternoon. Cloud cover also starts to build from the south as we watch for rain to move in from the gulf of Mexico overnight. That chance for rain is late in the day and any afternoon activities should be good to go in southwest Louisiana. Temperatures don’t fall much into the overnight hours due to cloud cover keeping that heat close to the surface.
Overnight showers and storms continue to move off of the Gulf keeping our rain chance up overnight. That rain chance continues into the morning hours.
Friday morning lows fall into the low 60s to start the day. You’ll need the rain jacket and boots as you head out the door as rain is going to continue from the overnight hours. The timing of our next cold front is becoming more solidified looking like it moves through southwest Louisiana during the main part of the day. We should expect to start seeing heavy showers and storms around 9 am that push from west to east across the area. This also looks like a slow moving system as of now with rain lingering through much of the day. This timing could change as we are still a few days out. The main take a ways with this system are expect rain Friday between 1-3″ is possible with locally heavier amount possible. The weather prediction center has us in a slight chance for excessive rain fall on Friday. This could lead to street flooding: Turn around don’t drown! Overnight, rain chances begin to taper off as cloud cover lingers. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s early Saturday morning.
Saturday we’ll slowly see cloud cover clearing as we head into the afternoon hours. This is going to keep temperatures from warming much during the afternoon so keep the jacket handy! We’ll top out near 70 for much of southwest Louisiana.
As we head into next week we’ll see a nice start with sun Sunday through Tuesday! Temperatures reach the low 70s Sunday and continue to warm each consecutive day reaching the upper 70s by Tuesday. We see our next cold front move through mid week increasing rain chances and dropping temperatures behind it. The good news is that rain looks to clear up Thursday morning leaving a nice fall evening for trick-or-treating. This forecast can still change as we head through the next week as we are still 8 days away.
Out into the tropics we are watching for an area to develop in the Bay of Campeche. This system does have a low chance for developing in the next 5 days. We’ll continue to monitor this system as we head through the next week!
