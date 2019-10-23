FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright sunshine breaks the chill; heavy rain threat on the way for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cool and calm weather continues as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s, so you’ll need a light jacket through sunrise. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will warm up into the 60s by mid-morning and into the 70s before the noon hour. With another full day of sunshine ahead, highs this afternoon will have no trouble returning to the upper 70s. Winds out of the east will be a bit brisk at times, especially for those on the water. Make sure to use caution if out on a boat today, especially on the Gulf as winds gust 15 to 20 mph at times through the afternoon out of the east.