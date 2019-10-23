FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bright sunshine breaks the chill; heavy rain threat on the way for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cool and calm weather continues as you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s, so you’ll need a light jacket through sunrise. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will warm up into the 60s by mid-morning and into the 70s before the noon hour. With another full day of sunshine ahead, highs this afternoon will have no trouble returning to the upper 70s. Winds out of the east will be a bit brisk at times, especially for those on the water. Make sure to use caution if out on a boat today, especially on the Gulf as winds gust 15 to 20 mph at times through the afternoon out of the east.
Through the evening, temperatures drop quickly once the sun sets but likely won’t be as cold overnight with the wind shift back out of the east to east-southeast sending lows into the 50s except along the coastline with 60s in Cameron. Sunshine will start our Thursday, but some clouds on the increase later in the day will make for overcast skies by late-afternoon and evening with a milder night with highs tomorrow closer to 80 by afternoon.
Rain will waste no time on Friday as our higher resolution Futurecast has scattered showers and thunderstorms in the predawn hours of Friday with heavier rain developing through the day. Computer models shows somewhere between 1 and 3 inches of rain expected through Friday night with the threat of some brief flash flooding possible in the heaviest downpours. Rain chances remain high into Friday night before tapering off after midnight.
Computer models have come into better agreement with timing this next weather maker, bringing an end to the rain in the predawn hours of Saturday, with nothing other than some mist drizzle and very light rain continuing early Saturday morning as clouds begin to clear out by afternoon. Sunshine will peek out before days end on Saturday with afternoon highs in the 60s. This front won’t pull down a substantial drop in temperatures, keeping lows around 50 Sunday morning and highs back in the 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Next week is shaping up to start off sunny on Monday but this active storm track is set to send another cold front through by the middle of next week. As of now, rain chances look to increase late Tuesday into Wednesday with the front clearing out in time for the trick-or-treaters Thursday as temperatures begin to take a tumble. Highs back in the 60s for Halloween with lows in the 40s Thursday night!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
