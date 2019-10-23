Eric Lafleur says he won’t take stand to defend himself

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -In a formal conversation with the judge, in open court, Eric Lafleur said he will not testify in his own defense and that he understands, it’s his decision alone. Judge Robert Wyatt told Lafleur he can change his mind later. The defendant is not required to testify or even put on a defense. It’s solely the burden of the State to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.