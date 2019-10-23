Community comes together for funeral of veteran with no family

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A veteran with no known family was brought to his final resting place Tuesday morning in Leesville. While the Central Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery couldn’t even find a photo of the Marine, they wanted to ensure he was given a proper sendoff — asking the community to come out and pay their respects.
“Beloved of the lord we’re here this morning to celebrate the life and memory of United States Marine Corps Corporal Thomas Eugene Morrison. He was born 3 September 1954 in Hammond Lake, Indiana. Departed this life on 29 September 2019 at the age of 65 years 26 days," Sandy Guynn, with the Sandy Hill Baptist Church, said.
“He was ornery, that’s what I liked. I really did," Windell Dearmond, a friend of Morrison’s, said. “He was a real real real good person, and I liked him a lot.”
Guynn, who performed the service, said while Morrison may not have had relatives at his funeral service, he had his military family.
“Every single veteran is survived by multiplied thousands of brothers and sisters in arms. We here are Tommy’s family," Guynn said.
That military family — more than happy to be there for Morrison.
“I came out because he didn’t have any family and I’m so happy all these people showed up to support," an attendee, Paula Wolfe, said through tears.
“It’s a very good honor for me (to receive the flag) I loved him to death," Dearmond said.
Dozens were in attendance Tuesday — which the cemetery said they were grateful for.
