Brees, Apple limited ; Kamara, Cook miss Saints practice Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees was officially listed as limited in the Saints walkthrough practice Wednesday. Brees said ‘that’s the plan,’ when asked if he was going to play Sunday against Arizona.
Eli Apple (knee) was also limited. Apple injured his knee late in the Saints win over the Bears.
Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Kamara did not play last week in Chicago. Jared Cook (ankle), J.T Gray (ankle), Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) all did not practice. Trey Hendrickson ( neck) was a full participant.
