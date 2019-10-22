Testimony continues in trial of man accused of attacking five women

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of Eric Lafleur, accused of attacking five women in a three-week span in 2016.
Prosecutors call Lafleur, 42, a serial rapist. He is standing trial in Calcasieu Parish on three counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery, two counts of carjacking, one count of simple robbery and one count of simple burglary. If convicted, Lafleur could spend life in prison.
Det. Willie Fontenot said he investigated one woman who gave Lafleur a ride from a local store, to make sure there wasn’t something going on that wasn’t apparent.
“People don’t just give strangers a ride these days," Fontenot told jurors.
But Fontenot said he concluded the woman gave Lafleur a ride because she felt sorry for him and was trying to help.
The woman previously testified she was hesitant to give Lafleur a ride but did so after he persisted.
Lafleur attacked the woman and took her car, according to testimony.
