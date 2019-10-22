SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 21, 2019.
Theresa Nicole Walden, 32, Ponchatoula: Instate detainer.
Taira Lynn Leboeuf, 40, Houma: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Walter Pope, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges).
Ali Macon Lewis, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; trespassing (2 charges); child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Daniel Betancourt, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Marcal David Broussard, 52, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Victor Alfonso Chavez-Gonzalez, 27, Baytown TX: Federal detainer; identity theft.
Jose Noel Gutierrez-Hernandez, 44, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).
Juan Cervantes-Vargas, 33, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).
Guadalupe Elizabeth Cormier, 40, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Britnee Lee Chenevert, 35, Vinton: Proper Equipment required on vehicles.
Fredrick Tyrone South Jr., 32, Kinder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief.
Austin Kaine Vincent, 21, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $500.
Kase Michael Maddox, 20, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lauren Kelso Canady, 53, Vinton: Third offense DWI.
Elizabeth Faith Leger Cornwell, 19, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal conspiracy.
Telly Ross Sr., 45, Napoleonville: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
